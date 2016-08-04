The new 37.04 metre (124’6”) long maxi yacht is the result of a complex, year-long design process before entering construction at the La Spezia yard.

The Navetta 37 features clean and flowing lines, well-balanced spaces and meticulous attention to detail to form the image of an elegant, timeless Italian motor yacht.

“Launching a new maxi yacht is always an exciting achievement for the whole Group,” explains Stefano de Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer of the Ferretti Group. “This particular launch makes us feel very proud because it is the new flagship in the semi-displacement series, the biggest ever built by Custom Line."

“It has been a major challenge for the shipyard, and for all those who have been engaged in the creation of this majestic jewel in the crown,” continues Stefano de Vivo. “And, without a doubt, it is the most beautiful gift made to yacht lovers worldwide by Custom Line in 2016, the year of its twentieth anniversary celebrations, which this yacht will make even more memorable.”

The Navella 37 will be presented at the beginning of September during a Private Preview in Monte Carlo, before starring at the Cannes Yachting Festival (September 6-11) and showcasing at the Monaco Yacht Show (September 28th - October 1st).