Ferretti Group presented a prestigious fleet of 21 crafts, including as many as 6 world premieres ranging from: Ferretti Yachts 550 and Ferretti Yachts 700 by Ferretti Yachts, 76’ Perseo, 88’ Florida and 88’ Domino Super by Riva and Custom Line 108’ by Custom Line.

At the opening press conference, Ferretti Group’s CEO, Alberto Galassi presented an initial review of the key figures achieved this year which are fully in line with the ambitious targets of the Group’s strategic development plans for 2015-2017, focusing on the further development of the Group’s core brands - all largely thanks to Product Research & Development investments totaling € 50 million, which are supporting the launch of as many as 27 new models.

“This year, at Cannes, our Group presents 6 world premieres, confirming our commitments, continuous brand investments and strong focus on product development. In particular, we are very satisfied with the brilliant results achieved in the first eight months of 2015, showing a substantial increase in orders intake, as well as positive cash flow and EBIT performances, and validating the effectiveness of our strategy for growth through continuous product range innovation”, stated Ferretti Group’s CEO, Alberto Galassi.

More specifically, Ferretti Group’s consolidated orders intake as at 31 August 2015 totals € 253 million, showing a 105% increase over the first eight months of the year 2014. Geographically, in the first eight months of 2015, the Group has continued its sales growth on an international level. In particular, in Europe - Middle East - Africa, the Group’s orders intake as at 31 August 2015 shows a remarkable 187% increase as against the first eight months of 2014, providing further evidence of Ferretti Group’s effective and widespread presence on its ‘historic’ markets.

In Asia Pacific too, in the first eight months of the year the Group has seen a considerable increase equal to 96% in the consolidated orders intake as against 31 August 2014, reaffirming the strategic importance of this area in Ferretti Group’s future development prospects. Finally, in the Americas the orders intake as at 31 August 2015 shows a 20% increase as against 31 August 2014, confirming the Group’s growth on all markets. As to the percentage breakdown of the total consolidated orders intake by geographical area as at 31 August 2015, Europe - Middle East - Africa accounts for 59%, Americas for 22% and Asia Pacific for 19%.

Ferretti Group’s cash flow and EBIT figures as at 31 August 2015 also show positive performances as against the first eight months of the year 2014, further validating the effectiveness of the strategy implemented by the Group during the last year.