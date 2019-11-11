The last time we sat down with Stefano was in the comfort of the Breaking News Centre at the Monaco Yacht Show. Fast-forward just a few short months, and Ferretti Group is very much present at FLIBS; an impressive stand (or more accurately, a village) alongside two yachts making their world premieres.

Reporting on the success of the show on the final morning, Stefano compared the latest activity of Ferretti Group to the "scorching hot" weather in Florida! But having heard various reports of slightly 'cooler' activity in Europe, we asked Stefano if these reports were true for Ferretti Group as well.

He began, "No! I think it's that if you look at our market share in America it's lower than some of our European competitiors." Touching on the yard's attempted to break the American Market he explained, "This means we're super strong in the Asia Pacific, we're very strong in Europe and the Middle East and now we've had an easy catch which is America and The Americas which is a fantastic market; the most established market on the planet, and this is why we're pushing even more!"

Later in the interview, the CCO also touched on the Ferretti Yachts 720 and 48 Wally Tender, both exciting new vessels which showcased at FLIBS this year. And what about the future for the brand? Stefano closed,"You will see a lot of new boats because that's what we do, but I think you'll see also some moves in the services part, the next five years for the company will be concentrating on finishing this product portfolio expansion..."

With a long list of future plans, it's clear that from refit to crew management, there's a plan set to "keep us one step ahead of everybody else!" Watch the full interview above to find out more.