To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Custom Line, Ferretti Group launches the new Navetta 37 as well as the birth of the biggest Custom Line Navetta ever built, the astonishing Navetta 42.

The Navetta 42 is the first Custom Line ship over 300 GT and is set for launch in 2018. The new ship was designed by Studio Zuccon International Project under the guidance of the Ferretti Group’s Strategic Committee and developed by the in-house Engineering Department.

Developed to offer four spacious decks, with fully customisable interiors and exteriors, huge Owner’s suite on the main deck and a versatile lower deck which can be tailored for up to 4 or 5 VIP cabins, the Navetta 42 is the next evolutionary step for the Ferretti Group Custom Line.

As with the 37 metre, the new Navetta 42 will ensure the most efficient organization of on board flows, offering total privacy for the Owner and the guests, and great freedom of movement for the captain and the crew.