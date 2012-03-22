Present at the launching, together with senior management of the yard, amongst whom was Lamberto Tacoli, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Ferretti Group, were the ship owners of the new 112’ Next: the Chinese society of the real estate Xanadu South China Sea.

In fact, the 112’ NEXT will have a specific use, it will be one of the attractions at the avail of the guests of the luxurious real estate and tourist complex of Xanadu South China Sea, which is being built on the island of Hainan, and it will also be one of the biggest maxi yachts, manufactured in a European shipyard, to sail in Chinese waters.

The boat will therefore have a leading role in guaranteeing added value to a structure that will be one of the most important resorts of the South of China, consisting of a 5 star hotel, many beautiful villas, a spa, a conference centre, a helicopter landing pad and a private yacht marina. The island of Hainan, with its lush unpolluted nature, is considered to be the best tourist destination for the new elite of the land of the rising sun.

Lamberto Tacoli, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Ferretti Group, commented “Today's launching of the Custom Line 112’ Next makes us particularly proud: landing in China, a strategic market of great opportunities, with such an important boat is indeed a very positive threshold for all of us”. He adds: “The delivery of this model adds on to our other models present in the Asian Pacific Area and particularly in China, where we will be present with important investments in the upcoming Boat Shows of Hainan, Shanghai and Quingdao”.

Karin Paggi, Brand Manager of the Ferretti Custom Line commented “With the Ferretti Custom Line 112’ Next, we have significantly improved the functionality of the internal areas without impairing the performance of the boat. This model remains faithful to the tradition of Custom Line, which has always placed the Ship owner's desires first, offering all the emotions linked to the experience of living at sea on a 'tailor made' Custom version”.

112’ NEXT is an out and out villa on the sea, measuring over 34 metres in length and 7 in width. She features spacious areas both below deck and in the open, a master suite on the main deck and four spacious guest cabins with large open view windows overlooking the sea.