This new model marks yet another step forward for the Group’s historical brand, which is not only adding a prestigious new yacht to its range but the largest planing yacht ever built by the Italian brand in its more-than-40-year history.

Over the next few weeks all technical activities – RINA (the Italian Register of Shipping) tests, sea trials, system and equipment tests – will be performed and onboard fitting-out operations will be completed.

Ferretti 960, which will be presented as a world premiere at next Festival de la Plaisance in Cannes, is yet another outstanding result of the cooperation between Studio Zuccon International Project and AYTD – Advanced Yacht Technology & Design, Ferretti Group’s research and naval design centre.

“The launch of this model makes us extremely proud, first and foremost because it marks the debut of a new flagship in the brand’s range," explains Karin Paggi, Ferretti Yachts and Ferretti Custom Line EMEA Sales Manager. “This yacht has been conceived to meet the needs and wishes of our clients all over the world, who love Ferretti Yachts’s classic-contemporary style, but are also equally attracted by increasingly sporty and slender lines that go hand in hand with an unprecedented comfort, normally found on much larger crafts. On the Ferretti 960 we have indeed achieved truly absolute comfort while confirming the brand’s traditional performances and reliability.”

The Ferretti 960 – which has an overall length of 29.20 metres and a maximum width of 6.7 metres – is characterised by an optimised interior and exterior layout. This is Ferretti Yachts’s first planing yacht featuring the master cabin forward on the main deck, and as many as four guest cabins, all equally sized and with equivalent furnishings and fittings, located on the lower deck and brightened by large open view windows in the hull.