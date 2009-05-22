The salon’s immense glazed side doors as well as the fold-down platforms help create exclusive au-dessus terraces. Wide windows and superb glazed side doors allow natural light to flood the rest of the yacht, though Ferretti will offer owners the choice of having the glass doors fixed or not in two separate layouts. The first layout features two ‘L’ shaped sofas, each with their own coffee table, that allow a central path to the full, sliding glass doors, while the second layout is composed of three sofas in a horseshoe arrangement with a low, centre table: both options feature a tucked away 52” tv. This space leads into a spacious dining area that offers seating for up to 12 guests. Through the sliding doors is an outdoor dining and grill area shaded by the flying bridge structure which leads to a relaxation area further aft with a Jacuzzi and large sunpads. For private sun-bathing, the forward main deck houses a divan perfect for unfettered relaxation when moored in port, while the deckhouse forward features another large sunpad.

The forward-lying owner’s suite is equipped with a private head and sleeping area while the bathroom boasts separate services and a double shower. There are four guest cabins located on the lower deck with the two aft VIP cabins boasting double beds while the more forward are twin cabins, all of which feature private bathrooms with separate showers.



A locker is housed beneath the deckhouse forward’s large sunpad, while the bow garage can hold a small service tender while another tender can be stowed in the stern with a covered davit.



The crew area located on the lower decks is functionally designed and has a large galley, dinette and a sizeable laundry/storage area. There is a skipper’s cabin outfitted with a desk, while the crew quarters include a hostess cabin and two forward twin cabins with bunk beds, all of which have a private bathroom and separate shower.

The engines of the Custom Line 124’ guarantee high performance - two MTU 3184 or 3510 units. The instrumentation is of the latest technology and includes such on-board comforts as the Furla Net ship monitoring/control system as well as four Mitsubishi ARG, anti-rolling gyros capable of reducing roll by half, that have been installed on select Ferretti models.

This forward-looking superyacht manages to seamlessly blend performance and polish, with innovative solutions that stand the Custom Line 124’ out from yachts of a similar size.