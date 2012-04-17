The Ferretti Group, holding a unique portfolio of some of the most exclusive and prestigious brands in the nautical world, has landed at the Rio Boat Show – taking place from 12th to 18th of April in the new evocative location of Pier Maua, inside the port of Rio de Janeiro, with seven of the most beautiful models available from the Italian construction experts.

The Group will take part in the show with one of the largest stands on display, alongside six models of the historic brand Ferretti Yachts: Ferretti 530, Ferretti 620, Ferretti 660, Ferretti 750, Ferretti 830 and the flagship 27m Ferretti 881, showing the great variety of the range offered to the Brazilian market. The Pershing 64’, one of the most successful models of Pershing, completes this stunning showcase.

This impressive fleet confirms The Ferretti Group’s leadership on the Brazilian market due to its 20 years of activity in the country. A role which was further consolidated in June 2011, thanks to the official inauguration of the Ferretti Group Brasil plant, close to São Paulo, with more than 600 employees and a production capability up to 120 yachts - measuring up to 83 foot - per year.

Furthermore, the Ferretti Group, is strongly committed to increasing its presence all over Latin America, dominating the key markets of Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Colombia, and Dominican Republic. At the same time, the Group is also developing a strong marketing plan aimed at setting new commercial relationships in other countries where the interest towards luxury yachts in rapidly growing, such as Peru, Uruguay, and Argentina.

“The Rio Boat Show has been the most important nautical event for Latin America for years and Brazil is our reference market in this area. This is way we are so happy to be here, with an impressive fleet on display, seven of our most representative crafts," comments Lamberto Tacoli, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of the Ferretti Group. “Today Brazil is not only one of the leading economies at the world level, but also a country featuring a great nautical culture, with owners having a Mediterranean-like taste, who are increasingly showing their appreciation for our products. We are very confident about the project we started with Marcio Latorre Christiansen, we think that it will strengthen our leadership on the Brazilian market, further improving our sales performance”.

“This is the most important boat show of the year for Ferrettigroup Brasil. We are particularly proud of having seven crafts on display, the result of the work carried out along the years” adds Marcio Latorre Christiansen, Head of Ferrettigroup Brasil. “We want to grow further in the country, exploiting the positive economic trend characterizing today's Brazil, beside the growing interest for luxury goods of every day larger parts of the society. The consolidated presence of the Ferretti Group, with more the 20 years of activity in Brazil, makes us feel confident in our further and constant development in the near future”.