The exhibition is designed to further enhance the wide range of services devoted to its owners by becoming an exclusive and personalised showcase of the Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Itama, Mochi Craft and Custom Line fleets.

From Autumn 2009, the show will involve all the other Ferretti group brands as well.

A true private boat show, the exhibition which is part of the larger Easea> yachting service project, will enable even the busiest customers to visit yachts any day of the year, and test them in the water in privacy and without time restraints.

Easea>show allows owners to book via the reference dealer for their area to visit and carry out sea tests accompanied by a specialised member of staff, avoiding the inconvenience of overcrowded boat shows.

Easea>show will also enable owners to view top Ferretti group yachts, completely fitted with unique furnishings produced by high-end luxury designers. These include Christofle, Frette, Oluce, Pentalight and Somma, Christofle a Radaelli, Fos, Gentili Mosconi and Pineider.

The Easea>show experience will also forge partnerships with facilities in the area such as exclusive hotels and restaurants, spas and shopping experiences.

Ferretti SpA is the head company of the Feretti Group.