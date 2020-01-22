But let’s start with the numbers. With Arcadia Yachts becoming increasingly sighted in the most popular superyacht marinas, it’s not a surprise that there are now 30 vessels flying the Arcadia flag across the world’s oceans with seven more currently under construction. Even more impressively, these vessels belong to owners of 23 nationalities – proof that the models clearly appeal to an international audience.

Yet it’s not all about the end result. Arcadia’s New Year in Numbers also disclosed some interesting facts about the build process. It’s noted that 150 craftsmen and professionals are involved in bringing the yachts to the water from inside a 47,000 square metre area: in other words, a very big shed!

Ugo Pellegrino, Sole Director of the Italian shipyard commented on why the recent milestones are so important. He explained; “In 2010 ARCADIA entered the German market with a product that was never seen before, definitely innovative and decidedly different. So, that morning in 2010, the Show opened its doors at 10am and, at 10:10, the first model was instantly appreciated and purchased by a great savant of the sea world, who decided to live on water, immersed in the world of Arcadia.”

With a nod to the past, the news also comes with a clear message that yard has moved forward progressively over the years. The efficiency of the yachts’ solar panels has increased by 38% and the new SHERPA XL will be the largest model ever in terms of space – it will have 220 square metres of it to be precise.

Both the interior and exterior design of the XL has been penned by Milan-based Hot Lab design studio, and claims to use of every inch of the vessel’s 24 metre overall length and the seven-metre beam. An unusual layout also permits large spaces in limited height; with staggered bow decks and one central staircase with reduced height differences.

“The new SHERPA XL is an important step forwards in ARCADIA’s development,” explains Salvatore D’Ambrosi, the shipyard’s Plant Manager. “Considerable attention (in terms of design and testing) was focused on the new side garage system, which is one of a kind in the 85-90ft segment. It provides clean profiles and allows guests to use the entire yacht at all times.”

We look forward to seeing the next decade in Arcadia’s future.