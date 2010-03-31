The new floating jetty is offering another 46 berths to the island with the specific purpose of housing superyachts. The NZ$2 million project is a collaboration between Marina Bellingham Marine and Skeggs Group of New Zealand in a drive to increase superyacht presence.

The Fijian islands have seen an increasing demand for the superyacht industry and have now successfully opened the new facility in time for the cruising season. The new berths range from 12-65 metres in length with 10 of the 46 berths built specifically with superyachts of 65m and with a 5m draft, all with repair, water and electricity facilities.

Near to the floating marina are the two beautiful towns of Nadi and Namaka, which offer local restaurants, shopping, night life, hotels and spas. The marina is also located by a supermarket, pharmacy, bakery, bank, restaurants, bars and hotels within walking distance and an 18-hole golf course a short drive away.

Nigel Skeggs, Denarau Marina CEO, stated “the Bellingham Unifloat Marina is the first of its kind for Fiji. The Unifloat product not only meets our tough cyclone and particular design requirements but also looks fantastic; and so far has led to a significant increase in bookings for our upcoming season.”

Bellingham Marine designed, manufactured and supplied the docks for the Denarau project with Denarau Marina in control of the logistics as most elements of the floating marina were sourced locally to produce a fantastic new product for a stunning, up and coming charter and cruise area.