Fincantieri yacht builders have teamed up with legendary car designers Pininfarina to create what Marco Mazzu describes as a fusion of “technology and beauty”.

We sat down with Mr Mazzu - Head Of Origination Strategies & Market Development of Fincantieri Yachts - on the third day of the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to find out more.

“The collaboration is with Pininfarina, one of the iconic design houses that we have in Italy,” he said. “They were designing most of the most beautiful Ferrari cars over the past 85 years.

“With the concept of technology and beauty we introduced last year, it was the perfect fit where Fincantieri took care of all the technological parts of the new mega yacht concept we are introducing and Pininfarina was giving the flavour and style that speaks for this absolute beauty that an Italian designer can bring to the rest of the world.”

You can watch the full video interview with Marco Mazzu above this article.