Fincantieri Launch 134m Superyacht Serene

Undergoing finishing touches at the Muggiano shipyard in La Spezia, Serene is number 10 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Superyachts roster. Featuring seven decks, two helicopter pads with hangar and a large sea-water swimming pool which accomodates a service craft and a submarine capable of diving up to 100 metres.

Designed by leading designer, Espen Oeino, with an ultra-luxurious interior styling from Reymond Langton Design this remarkable vessel marks Fincantieri's entrance into an exclusive market sector, combining cutting edge design and state of the art technology.

We will be releasing more information on the Fincantieri project from the Monaco Yacht Show, the most highly-anticipated superyacht event of the year.