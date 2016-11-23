“I am convinced that who has a strong personality in life will also want to follow their instincts at sea, doing it their way”, explains Horacio Bozzo. “Private Bay is a different vision of a megayacht conceived as a space for living in the open air in harmony with the sea, the real protagonist, while enjoying an authentic experience.”

The huge open beach club concept includes a 160-metre squared (1700sqft) lounge area with side opening windows, al-fresco cinema, sea level pool with bar, submergible stairs and platform for gentle access to the ocean and a generous swim-platform for easy boarding of jet skis and tenders.

“We have tried to define a new lifestyle,” explains Mauro Parodi, Head of Sales for Fincantieri Yachts, “A lifestyle for the client and the owner that want to live in open space in a specific method, practically inside the water because the peculiarity we have developed with Private Bay is the idea to have on a 123m, a huge beach, open area on the stern.”

“The exterior design is characterized by surfaces that interact, creating light reflections with open terraces and balconies overlooking the sea,” adds Horacio Bozzo. “The skillful styling of the bow adds class and the leaning mast gives a sporty accent for a yacht which, along with contemporary elegance, has its own distinct identity.”

The vast open areas of Private Bay, the low, sleek style and the futuristic look – combined with the proven construction expertise of the shipyard behind Serene and Ocean Victory – makes this concept a genuinely viable option for those looking to stand out.