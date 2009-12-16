Advanced Design

Hull # 6218 began with the outstanding exterior design by Espen Oeino, which has been developed by Fincantieri Yachts, the dedicated business unit within the Fincantieri Group, to full owner’s satisfaction.



The interiors will be designed by style icons Alberto Pinto and Laura Sessa. The yacht, when delivered, will be undoubtedly one of the most, if not the most, technologically advanced yachts in the world.



The vessel will be remarkable in terms of complexity, technological content, décor and craftsmanship. Particular attention will be given to environmentally friendly solutions.

Hull # 6218 will feature anything a yacht owner might desire, including internal sea water dockage for a 14m tender and 6 pools up to 8 metres in length.



The mega yacht will be built according to SOLAS rules and regulations, providing the yacht with a world-leading edge in terms of safety.



Revolutionary Engineering

Mr Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri Chief Executive Officer, commented on the order: “…The key of our success is to provide yacht owners with uncompromising quality together with a flawless construction process. This is something we will continue to pursue with Hull # 6218.

Mr. Giovanni Romano, Head of Fincantieri Yachts, added: “We are proud to have been selected to build this fantastic new vessel, despite a tough market place, and we are fully committed to bringing this yacht to life with full client satisfaction.

During the last year’s financial “tempest”, we kept the rudder straight, using time and resources available only to reinforce our “ship”, first maximising our efforts to exceed client expectations in our 134m yacht under construction, and secondly strongly investing in further improvements of our know-how.

We have worked hard to be in the position of mastering every single detail that make a yacht excellent, from design, engineering and effective project management to production processes and facility set up.

This know-how is now a further asset we can build on, in facing this new challenge: we feel fully equipped to perfectly fulfil owner’s requirements as well as to match the expectations of the market that, hopefully, is going to recover.”



Any information about the owner and any further information about the yacht, including the yacht profile, will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.



The Muggiano shipyard is currently working on another mega-yacht, Hull # 6154, a 134m revolutionary yacht to be delivered next summer, according to schedule.