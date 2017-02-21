The cooperation agreement was brought to light in order to highlight the collaborations joint goals of developing an Italian marine synergy. Announced during the IDEX-NAVDEX (Abu Dhabi’s key business exhibition dedicated to the defense sector), the new joint agreement to both military and yachting.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono and the CEO of Ferretti Group, Alberto Galassi.

“We are very pleased to work together with Ferretti Group because Fincantieri, even though it is continuing – with great effort - its internationalization path, does not forget its Italian roots and is keen to network into a system with all the Italian companies that believe to be able to grow together and contribute to their international expansion.

In fact, we strongly believe that this agreement – and its future activities - will have significant effects on Italy’s economy demonstrating, once again, that the entire “country system” must be the driver for Italy’s future growth”, commented Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri.

Fincantieri, the world’s largest shipbuilding group and number one by innovation and diversification, and Ferretti Group, one of the most globally recognized yachting companies, share a particularly interconnected market view, especially after the foundation of FSD, Ferretti Group’s division dedicated to security and defence.

The two companies are now reportedly committed to put the cooperation into work on specific themes and business opportunities as soon as possible. These projects will cover yachting and military sectors at both national and international level.