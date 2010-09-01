Speaking with Fincantieri, we were told that the ceremony had only just finished, heralding a new, impressive superyacht into construction. Fincantieri has stated that, at 140m long, Hull no 6218 or ‘Project Victory’, is the first superyacht over 100m ordered since the onset of the financial crisis in October 2008.

The project was introduced by Camper & Nicholsons International who will represent the Client throughout the construction.

Based on a new, unique concept which is the brainchild of the Monaco based naval design architect Espen Oeino and the Paris based interior designer Alberto Pinto, the project ‘Victory’ has been developed by the Fincantieri Yachts team – the unit specifically devoted to this business area within the Fincantieri Group – to meet the requirements of the owner in full.

Project ‘Victory’ has been designed, and will be built, to meet SOLAS regulations (the International Convention on Safety of Life at Sea) and will be one of the world’s most advanced vessels in terms of safety on board.

The new superyacht will have everything her new owner could possibly wish for, embodying state-of-the-art technology, close attention to detail and interior finish which encapsulates luxury through an expertly crafted décor.

Giovanni Romano, head of Fincantieri Yachts, commented, “This mega yacht is the start of another ‘adventure’ which proves we were right to enter this area of the market, an exclusive niche where we set out to base our success both on product quality and the efficiency of our construction process. Today, drawing on our experience with out first mega yacht and having further refined our expertise in managing complex processes, we are in a position to guarantee excellent performance levels thus meeting the needs of a market which, we trust, is on the road to recovery”.

Albeit images and details are being kept quite for now, this high-quality yacht will feature performance and comfort, spread over 7 decks, 6 pools of up to 8 metres long and an internal floodable dock for a 14 metre tender. Great attention will be given to implementing environmentally friendly solutions. Fincantieri have no doubt that when she is delivered, project Victory will be one of the world’s finest and most technically advanced superyachts in the world.