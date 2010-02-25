The 134m H.6154 has been designed in collaboration with the world renowned Espen Øino and is one of the largest mega yachts to come from the prestigious Italian shipyard.

Superyachts.com have brought you exclusive photos of the superyacht which will debut in our Top 100 Superyachts alongside its delivery this summer.

The Espen Øino designed 134m yacht is thought to be one of the most technologically advanced yachts currently under construction.

It will hold interiors by Pascale Reymond Langton Design luxuriously spaced over seven decks, and will feature 1 helihanger, 2 helideck platforms and a submarine hangar. A huge internal seawater pool also resides on the superyacht alongside the submarine.

Fincantieri Yachts are proudly displaying their collaboration work to all at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show today which is shaping up to be the event of the year.