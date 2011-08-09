Measuring an astounding 134m, Serene was designed by the internationally renowned Espen Oeino to offer seven spacious decks, a hangar, two helicopter pads and a large sea-water swimming pool which can accommodate a service craft and submarine with a diving depth of up to 100m.

All 4,500 square metres of her internal space was designed by Pascale Reymond from Reymond Langton Design and will offer her owner ultimate luxury alongside Fincantieri’s reliable construction expertise and innovative marine engineering.

Even though this is Fincantieri’s first step into the large luxury yacht sector, the Italian shipyard has made their devotion to the market evident by launching a superyacht of such impressive stature to mark their entrance into the industry.

In a statement released by the yard, Fincantieri was confident that by launching a 134m superyacht they will now hold specific knowledge and will be able to enhance their construction methods on projects of this calibre even further in the future.

Fincantieri’s CEO, Giuseppe Bono commented on the yards entrance into the superyacht market: “In setting out to diversify our activities to the maximum and be present in every business sector, we entered – for us – a totally new sector ready to learn and we have shown that we are able to satisfy the wish-list of even the most demanding customer, building the cutting edge yachts the market demands.” Mr Bono concluded, “We shall continue to spare no effort to maintain and increase the credibility we have gained in the field whilst at the same time further strengthening our role which the yacht community has now recognised.”

