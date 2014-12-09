Taking place at the Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard, the “Ocean Victory” has cemented its place as the 9th largest yacht in the world.

“A 140 metre ship is always something special,” explains Fincantieri’s CEO, Giuseppe Bono. “But in the mega yacht market, which represents in the shipbuilding industry a luxury, innovation and cutting edge niche by definition, having success does not only depend on the numbers and size. With ‘Ocean Victory’, in fact, we had to put ourselves to the test every day from all points of view. Given this really exciting result, I can proudly say that we have been able to meet the challenge in an excellent manner: a ship that is going to testify Italy’s highest expression of technology and fascination worldwide will cast off Fincantieri’s docks”.

Ocean Victory has been designed on the basis of a new, unique concept, the brainchild of the Monaco based naval designer Espen Oeino and the Paris based interior designer Cabinet Alberto Pinto. This superyacht is positioned on the top market segment in terms of quality and performance and is characterized by complexity, high technology content, innovation, extreme care to details in the interior and exterior design.

Giovanni Romano, Head of Fincantieri Yachts, added: “Ocean Victory is the highest result which the shipbuilding and luxury technology have achieved in the last years. This is a reason of eager for our company and for our country, it confirms once more that we are able to compete on an even footing in a complex market as the one of high range yachts. The reasons of this success are not only technological: they have to be found in the unity/cohesion of our large team, who works with competence and commitment every day, a team formed by Fincantieri, by the ship owner’s team, by the designers, suppliers and representatives of the classification registers. Expertise, enthusiasm, and unity are the guarantee that this adventure, which has only begun a few years ago, will be going on at its best, in the future. This is why we are strongly committed in order to continue our work and to further strengthen Fincantieri Yachts’ uniqueness”.