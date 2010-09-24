Fincantieri Yachts recently launched the stunning 134m Superyacht project named Superyacht Serene, the first superyacht to come from the prestigious Italian shipyard.

At number 10 in the Top 100 Largest Yachts of 2010, the 134m Fincantieri Yachts luxury vessel has been a long awaited launch since the design was released.

Thought to be one of the most technologically advanced superyachts to be released, it will feature the significant exterior styling of Espen Oeino and a luxurious interior from Reymond Langton Design.

Offering seven, extremely spacious decks, Superyacht Serene will feature a helicopter hanger, two helipads, a huge internal seawater swimming pool and a submarine hangar.

Fincantieri Yachts have also recently begun construction on a 140m superyacht in La Spezia, dubbed project Victory. With Fincantieri’s seemingly consistent string of large vessel commissions, we ask Project Manager Mauro Parodi for his opinions on the future of large custom luxury yachts.