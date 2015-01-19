Joining us at the 2015 Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World Forecast launch, Marco Mazzu, Head of Origination Strategies & Market Development at Fincantieri Yachts, gave us an insight into the construction process behind the creation of Ocean Victory and how the Italian yard is evolving to build bigger and better yachts.

With more construction advancements in the ways of glass facades and steps forward in terms of design, Fincantieri has a list of world-class concepts and projects which they hope to bring forward into the Top 100 in the future - such as the stunning Fortissimo, created in collaboration with Ken Freivokh.

For more information on the amazing work that is underway at the Fincantieri Yachts shipyard and Marco Mazzu’s view on the Top 100 itself, watch the above video.