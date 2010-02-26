The 130m Magellano is a creative idea by Camillo Costantini. Fincantieri Yachts works with esteemed designers and world-renowned consultants and suppliers to create technologically advanced and sophisticated yachts.



Fincantieri mega yacht concepts include the 70m Project Prospect; 80m Project Goldmine; 85m Project Wave; 102m Project Marco Polo and the 115m Project Morpheus, most of which were on display today.

Each of their mega yacht designs are technically detailed, yet designed to be adapted by owner’s specific desires.

The new 130m Magellano model follows Fincantieri Yachts' order for the construction of a 140m motor yacht just two months ago. The Espen Oeino designed 140m yacht was the first order for a yacht longer than 80m signed since the beginning of the recent financial crisis, signalling renewed confidence in the luxury yachting industry.

Fincantieri Yachts is also completing an incredible 134m mega yacht at their Muggiano shipyard for delivery in 2010, which, when launched will be considered a masterpiece for its level of luxury, quality and technical challenge. The yacht will feature exterior styling by the celebrated Espen Oeino and interior design by Reymond Langton Design.

