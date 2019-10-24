An ambitious project that is only natural for a shipyard of Fincantieri Yachts’ calibre, VIS incorporates the best of the Group’s heritage while harnessing the creative skill of Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski to bring this to life. The result is an unconventional fusion of navy technology with exquisite elegance. Quite simply, it is a luxurious battleship.

Recognised for building extraordinary Top100 yachts such as Serene and Ocean Victory, the Fincantieri Group has historic roots in building military vessels. For over 230 years, Fincantieri’s navy department has delivered everything from aircraft carriers to destroyers and submarines. Through VIS, the Group has married both its navy and mega yacht departments to create an experience never before seen on the waters.

With an aggressive and formidable profile that opens up to reveal contemporary interiors brightened by large glazed surfaces, it is easy to imagine VIS as the opulent lair of a flamboyant Bond villain.

Commenting on his part in this unconventional project, Francesco Paszkowski said he saw “the perfect occasion to explore the possibilities of combining Fincantieri’s long-standing heritage in designing technologically advanced navy vessels with my personal experience in designing luxury leisure yachts.”

Benefitting from the immense on board space that would be found on the platform of a navy vessel, the 6-deck VIS boasts an incredible array of spaces that make it the ultimate yacht in terms of liveability. Innovative outside spaces include folding-out terraces and wide panoramic social alfresco areas, offering unparalleled views to the owner and their guests. A solar-panelled roof on the wheelhouse bridge ensure guests can enjoy the bar and large pool while being protected from the sun.

Inside, large open windows continue to provide panoramic views throughout the yacht. While styling has been kept minimalistic for a sophisticated feel, there are touches that show the ingenuity of the architecture at hand. One such feature is the winter garden, surrounding the scenic lift in the wide lobby. The upper deck, dedicated exclusively to the owner, is fitted with a gym and a large sheltered terrace. Direct access from the owner’s stateroom to the helipad is provided through two stairways on either side of the main deck lobby.

The superyacht industry is hardly short of daring and innovative designs; a look at the yachts that were on display at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show will tell you something about the exciting direction that the industry is heading in. VIS offers a unique take on luxury superyachts that, with the thrilling navy-influenced design, will have its owner feeling ready to conquer the world.