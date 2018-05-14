Unveiled at the recent Versilia Yachting Rendez Vous in Viareggio, the Griffin Series ranges from 66, 77, 88 and 99-metre yachts with the 66 model taking the stage last week.

Featuring a timeless style with elegant yachting signatures, the latest advancement from Fincantieri is an architectural exercise in power and functionality. The flowing lines and intimidating scale is just part of the attraction behind Griffin, which uses a huge volume to offer an unparalleled lifestyle on board.

Thanks to a GRT of 1,575GRT and a beam of 12.8-metres, this a huge luxury platform for up to 12 guests looking to enjoy luxury accommodations, a touch-and-go helipad, on board swimming pool and cutting-edge facilities usually reserved for much larger vessels.

The concept has been developed in collaboration with two design studios: Christopher Seymour for the exterior design and Guido de Groot for the interior design with Carl Esch coordinating the production.

Fincantieri established itself in the market with both the 134-metre Serene and the 140-metre Ocean Victory, and backed by 230-years experience in boat building, the elegance of Griffin marks the evolution of a iconic brand.