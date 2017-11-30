Fincantieri’s Superyacht Project Ganimede Revealed

Ganimede is a 113-metre masterpiece of stylistic balance and is defined, not only by the modern take on Art Deco style but a design language which incorporates monumental garden and waterfalls. Flush, open design offers a modern slant on lifestyle, with more space on board for sleek, stylish interiors and high-concept amenities.

Her eagle peak bow and cutting-edge, modernistic profile offer an aggressive, yet simultaneously beautiful first impression while on board, an expertly engineered lifestyle awaits. The Italian garden, waterfalls, prism-shaped pools, private outdoor lounges, helipad, 20-metre beach club and transformative aft terrace are just external design elements, with more awaiting indoors.

To make it indoors, those on board have to make it past the world of relaxation at hand across the vast beach club, that offers open-air and a sheltered view of whatever backdrop you choose thanks to the low partitions and expert use of glass.

Spread across five decks, the lifestyle on board Ganymede is delightfully varied - naturally lending itself to unrivalled charter appeal - and offers a perfect owner’s experience thanks to a dedicated Owner’s Deck.

It’s here that owners can make the most of the apartment style accommodation with an Owner’s Suite offering flawless style and undeniably attractive use of vast open spaces. A law used throughout the yacht, the windows of Ganimede use the backdrop as part of the interior and open up space even further to bring light, and location, into the overall experience.

Ganimede is one of the most exciting new projects to emerge onto the market this year and reflects the ambitious, custom approach of both designer and shipyard. We look forward to bringing you more on the Ganimede concept as details emerge.