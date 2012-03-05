Holding an intense respect for the environment and the reduction of energy use, FIPA Group (a company certified by UNI EN ISO 14001:2004) is looking to implement new initiatives in the construction of their yachts.

At first, attention was turned towards interior outfitting. Natural materials were introduced for furnishings and upholstery and their use was then further extended to insulation purposes.

Furthermore, innovative solutions were also sought for the propulsion with the objective of reducing consumptions in respect of the environment while considerably increasing efficiency and comfort on board.

In light of that, the Group has been studying and developing models with hybrid propulsion, a new line for the venerable Maiora brand which will revolutionize life at sea with propulsion packages making use of the very latest and most advanced technologies.