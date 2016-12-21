This fast planing, composite yacht was based on the previous 49.5 metre launch from Couach (La Pellegrina) which was delivered in 2012. Now, this brand-new entrant from the French shipyard’s superyacht line has marked a new era for the builder.

The yacht’s interior features a combination of exceptional materials including bronze, oak, treated leathers, engraved glass, engraved marble, Dacryl with copper inlay, and metallic resin. Many decorative elements were created specifically for the yacht, hand in hand with the client and the captain.

The new project – created for a repeat owner of Couach – adds to an ongoing portfolio from Couach, who have produced three-quarters of superyachts over 40 metres to be delivered in France in the last five years.