After Moran Yacht & Ship originally sold the project and oversaw the construction of the first AMELS 242 in the Limited Editions range, PLVS VLTRA has officially become the latest edition to the rapidly expanding milestone fleet of the Dutch superyacht builder since the launch of Here Comes The Sun in July.

Tim Heywood’s masterwork has carved a subtle, elegant and contemporary style with a streamlined profile, which wraps around a spacious layout; most notably of which is the 240 square-metre (2,580ft) Owner’s Deck.

The elongated Main Deck’ aft’s 180 square-metre (1,900 sq ft) also makes for an impressive entertainment area with bar, dance floor and incredibly inviting 6.5 metre (21ft) infinity pool.

Twelve guests are accommodated with two generously sized Main Deck VIP suites and 3 Lower Deck Guest Suites with direct access to the full-beam wellness centre and folding beach platform.

Whilst imagery and information surrounding the interiors are still to emerge; however, we do know that the inviting style was created by revered London studio Winch Design. We look forward to bringing you more details surrounding the first ever 242 as it emerges.