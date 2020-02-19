“It’s a wonderful build milestone to see her outside,” Build Captain Fraser Gow commented at the launch. “Everyone’s done an exceptional job, particularly on the finish which you can really appreciate now she’s outside. We’re all very excited to commence sea trials and commissioning of all her systems ahead of delivery.”

The AMELS 206 features an elegant colour scheme, on the specific request of the owner, in collaboration with the esteemed Tim Heywood design and AMELS in-house design team. Her light grey hull and white superstructure serve as complementary and delicate tones, emphasising her long lines from bow to swim platform.

Gracing the yacht with Italian style, Laura Sessa was commissioned on her interiors, also in collaboration with the AMELS interior specialist team. The impressive interior spaces on the 206 include two VIP suites on bridge deck, signature nautical round windows in the owners suite and a sizeable garage for toys and tenders forward. There is also sizeable socialising and entertainment space on sundeck, complete with a Jacuzzi and teppanyaki grill.

The 206 is the first of several exciting deliveries from the Vlissingen yard this year, including another two new build AMELS yachts, several refit projects, two DAMEN SeaXplorers and a DAMEN Yacht Support vessel.