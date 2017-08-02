Arcadia was just one of many yacht builders displaying their latest designs in the Italian capital of style, and following the success of the occasion, today announced the sale of their first A100+ Explorer Unit to a British Resident.

We explore the key elements of the impressive sale which pinpoints a new generation of accessible explorer-style vessels...

Trending: Explorers

Trends in the superyacht industry range from the best beach clubs and tender garages, to recent developments in pools on the bow, and now attention has turned to developing more accessible Explorers. From the likes of giants such as M/Y Legend and Ulysses, inspiration is born, and the attraction of having a vessel built to roam rather than sit quietly in a marina, is now developing rapidly. Despite not being quite capable of breaking ice, the new trendsetters are of course dramatic and masculine in stature; a step away from the romantically classic yacht style we know and towards more aggressive lines; yachts that mean business.

Arcadia's Yachting Renaissance

Arcadia is one of few shipyards developing this modern explorer trend. Based in Italy, their self proclaimed 'yachting renaissance' is shaking the industry with the yard delivering the most exciting and unique vessels we've seen of late. Their most recent yachts hitting the water include the dubbed 'Entry Level' Explorer, Sherpa and boasts an impressive cruising range. With numerous hulls under construction, the new-gen builders' solar technology, which brings a whole new meaning to environmentally freindly, is proving a roaring success.

The A100+ Model

The newest model to hit the construction yard of Arcadia is the A100+. Presented in Milan just 2 short months ago, the time from showcase to sale for this unit is impressively short, proving that this 30-metre package now is more than desirable. Aside from her futuristic looking 50 square metres of solar panelling which provides enough energy to power every appliance on board, her open spaces and five cabin layout make the most of her slick yet boxy aesthetic. A large gross tonnage allowed designers to make the most of her interior, which is lofty with a real penthouse apartment appeal.

Whilst we eagerly await images from Arcadia's facility showcasing the unit under construction in the months to come, we also look forward to hearing more news from the Arcadia line and continue to follow this growing trend.