As FB275, the first of three Benetti Gigayachts, left the Livorno shipyard to be delivered to her owner, BO101 arrived to the shipyard to begin work on her outfitting. With Merle Wood & Associates orchestrating the deal, this 40.80 metre superyacht will feature a fluid interior and exterior layout which benefits from the collaboration of RWD and Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, the former penning the exterior concept and the latter the interior styling.

The sale of the first Oasis 40m builds the momentum Benetti has built in the US market. Spectre and Elaldrea+ were delivered to American clients at the end of 2018, while another US client signed a deal for 67-metre custom motor yacht Project Fenestra earlier this year. Benetti’s CEO Franco Fusignani described this as “evidence of the American market’s growing interest in the Benetti brand,” and with renowned speed-merchant Tim Ciasulli’s interest in Oasis, the appeal of the Italian builder shows no signs of slowing.

Ciasulli, known for being a World Champion powerboat racer and breaking four World Speed records, said he was drawn to Benetti as the shipyard share his core values of “integrity, passion and accountability.” An important requirement for any successful modern shipbuilder is to be able to deliver a yacht bespoke to her Owner’s needs under a challenging timescale. Benetti's fulfilment of this need, with a completion date scheduled for 2020, has won plaudits from the Owner and his representatives.

Ciasulli stated “we expeditiously negotiated a great deal, and in just two meetings, nailed down the equipment, interior décor and colours… just the way we wanted! They are real professionals, at every level, and made the yacht buying experience a really positive life adventure!” Acknowledging how Benetti rose to the timescale challenges, the Owner’s representative Captain Mike Wyer said “size does matter, and nobody has got the yacht building process more streamlined than Benetti.”

While adhering to the smart and sophisticated design that is synonymous with Benetti yachts, the collaboration between British studio RWD and New York based Bonetti-Kozerski Architecture is unique in blending the interior and exterior spaces. “On this yacht,” explains Enrico Bonetti, “we wanted the settings to have an unprecedented fluidity, which is why identical materials and colours are used for both the interiors and exteriors, giving a sense of apparent informality to what is in fact an extremely elegant and sophisticated yacht.”

The first Oasis 40m boasts welcoming spaces created by its high ceilings and extensive glazed surfaces, along with exquisite features that include a large beach area and water-level infinity pool. RWD Team Principal, Adrian Chisnell, said that “on this yacht you experience the sea in an entirely new way. The wide spaces, the hydrotherapy pool and easy access to the water present guests with an on-board lifestyle that is both dynamic and relaxing.”

Benetti is, as Merle Wood’s John Jacobi puts it, “the reliable Italian builder to deliver the yachting dream,” and we look forward to providing updates as the construction of another standout Benetti progresses.