First Cantieri di Pisa Akhir 42S Superyacht Sold

By Ben Roberts

The first Akhir 42S superyacht is now set to enter construction with Cantieri di Pisa after a Japanese client arrived at the yard looking to build an exciting new project. Designed by Luca Dini, this is the next generation of Cantieri di Pisa yachts; featuring a sleek, sporty and contemporary profile unlike anything the Italian yard has built before.

The beginning of a new evolution in style and capability after an acquisition by Mondomarine in 2015, the Akhir 42S semi-displacement yacht takes the success of previous design elements across different Cantieri di Pisa models and blends together a new aluminium yacht.

The smoked glass band windows are a key element of design, characterising the external lines. A shark nose bow has been introduced alongside an aviation-esque roll bar toward the bow to create a shaded solace from the heat of the exotic backdrop.

A Sky Lounge replaces a Sun Deck for the first time on board a Cantieri di Pisa yacht, and creates a harmony between hull and superstructure. Drawing from the design worlds of aircraft and automotive, to bring a new exterior style alongside a new approach to layout.

The full-beam owner’s cabin is set in the bow of the main deck with a skylounge completely revising the upper deck area, providing more privacy for the owner with a full-length salon.

One of the key elements of the superyacht lifestyle can be found on the beach club. The Akhir 42S features a beach club with folding transom door which rotates, creating an amazing balcony on the sea. The delivery of the Akhir 42S is due for Spring 2018.

