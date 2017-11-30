Due for delivery in 2017, the Custom Line 120 was built for an American owner and entered the water ahead of her transatlantic trip to its new home in Miami. This modern, sleek and stylish new superyacht profile combines traditional Italian lines with cutting-edge characteristics of the larger yachting lifestyle.

The technical launch took place in the presence of Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi, the Group's Senior Management and the Custom Line Engineering and Sales teams. Attending the event as the owner's representatives were the yacht's captain and Jason Wood, the US broker through whom the sale was made.

A new feature to be introduced to the market is the hull’s construction process, created through infusion moulding. These structures are built and assembled as a sandwich to provide maximum solidity and lightness, which are enhanced by the skilful use of carbon fibre.

The design of the cockpit is striking for its contemporary look, thanks to a large, innovative window subdivided into two sections which swing open separately to create a versatile area that can be used to lengthen the cockpit and extend the lounge.

On the upper deck, the comfort of a flybridge and the sportiness of a coupé blend admirably in a panoramic deck with an aerodynamic design to be enjoyed in total privacy, a perfect setting offering owner and guests a luxurious relaxation area complete with jacuzzi.

This is the first of the new 120 line, but certainly not the last as Custom Line are already working on hulls two and three, which will be previewed for the first time in 2018.