Capable of 28 knots powered by twin 2800 hp MTU engines, the yacht, named Happy Days, was moved from CRN (brand of Ferretti Group) Ancona shipyard on Tuesday, 9th July, and underwent a traditional champagne bottle launch witnessed by Lee Marine Managing Director, Joshua Lee, Ferretti executives, captain and crew.

The boat, which has five large en-suite guest cabins and a distinctive raised pilothouse to separate owner and guests from the operational side, will undergo sea trials in Croatia, Montenegro and along the Italian coast before being transported by ship to Asia and her eventual base on Phuket.



Commented Mr Lee: “In a short period the shipyard have worked wonders. I''''m proud to be a Ferretti Group distributor.The family atmosphere at Custom Line brings the best out in people. The production team are motivated and friendly. This has resulted in a first class Custom Line 112’ NEXT on time and of the highest quality. I am very impressed ."

Alessandro Tirelli, Ferretti Group Asia Pacific Sales Director,who also attended the launch said: “After the November 2012 event in the island of Hainan, where we delivered our first Custom Line 112’ NEXT in China, today it’s another great day for all of us, and in particular for Ferretti Group Asia Pacific team. Thailand is one of the most important markets in Asia Pacific. We are working strongly in this strategic area, thanks to our dealer Lee Marine, to improve year after year the Group’s presence. HAPPY DAYS is the first Custom Line 112’NEXT delivered to Thailand. It represents a big goal for us, a confirmation that the effort and hard work of Lee Marine are reaping rewards”



Captain Stuart Carter had this to say about the launch: “We arrived in Ancona to take delivery of the Ferretti Custom Line 112’ NEXT called “HAPPY DAYS.” The crew and I received a very positive welcome, and was given the all the help, info and courtesy that was required to make our time and transition extremely easy. Josh Lee of Lee Marine has been a pleasure to work with, Josh’s help, assistance and direction from him and his staff has been greatly appreciated, without his help, to achieve what we have would have been very difficult. He has been a huge asset to work with. All the CRN shipyard staff have been very helpful and given us all the help and assistance we asked for, making us all feel very welcome.”



Lee Marine General manager, Martin Holmes commented; “We are very excited to be involved with the sale and delivery of this fantastic vessel. We have worked hard to ensure that all the fine details have been taken care in order to allow the new owner peace of mind and be able to fully enjoy the boat with family and friends in the coming weeks and months. I look forward to seeing the boat in Asia soon.”