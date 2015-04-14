Surrounded by the sea, 40 per cent of the first phase of the villas has already sold off-plan, with buyers recognising that with a private berth attached to the property or direct access to the beach within an integrated marina development, they are the only homes of their kind in the Mediterranean.

The two, three and four bedroom properties benefit from uninterrupted views of the sea and come complete with their own swimming pool, garden and parking. The villas are situated in the heart of Limassol Marina, which offers buyers an on-site spa and fitness club, restaurants, shops and cultural facilities.

Limassol Marina is continuing to create waves in the Eastern Mediterranean and, as the first superyacht marina in Cyprus, it has already established itself as one of the most attractive and sought-after projects across Europe. Sales of the luxury apartments have surpassed 85 per cent and contracts in excess of €170 million have already been signed for the luxury residences on the sea.

Starting from €1.5 million, prices for the villas include the berth(s) attached to the property. Yiorgos Georghiou, Sales Director at Limassol Marina, comments on this next phase of development, “The access to the water and luxurious finish offered by these villas make the properties incredibly rare, rendering them a sound investment. They combine our buyers’ passion for the sea with their desire for a first or second home in Cyprus, just a stroll away from the city centre.”