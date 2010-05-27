The Custom Line 124’, which measures just over 37m, was launched yesterday at the Ferretti Group facility in Ancona. The facility's travel-lift system was used to place the maxi yacht into the water.

The traditional breaking of the bottle took place on the bow keel of the deep blue hull, symbolising the realization of the engineering and design work, skilled production and painstaking care that the shipyard took over every detail.

“We are very proud of our “new arrival” and particularly excited about today, which marks the beginning of renewed, further growth for Custom Line,” said Custom Line Brand Manager, Marco Segato. “A further two units of the 124’ have already been sold, and are currently being built at the Ancona facility, confirming the market’s positive response to the new model, which we will be presenting as a world premiere at the upcoming Festival de la Plaisance in Cannes.”

The Ferretti Custom Line 124’ was designed by architect Gianni Zuccon from Studio Zuccon International Project, who dealt with both the interior and exterior layouts, working in association with Ferretti Group’s naval research and design centre: the AYT, (Advanced Yacht Technology).

The Ferretti 124’ yacht has a deep blue hull with a white superstructure, featuring light and elegant lines, which characterise Custom Line maxi yachts. The superyacht boasts spacious areas both inside and out and can accommodate up to 10 guests, plus six crew members onboard.

The range of personalised solutions onboard a Custom Line 124' makes it possible to alter the use of some areas. For example, a fitness area can be installed in place of one of the cabins.

The Custom Line 124’ motor yacht can reach a top speed of 27 knots and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Anti Rolling Gyro system, which reduced roll motion by over 50%.