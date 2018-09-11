First Glimpse of Arcadia A105

The A105 concept has been designed to maximise entertainment and al fresco dining spaces in correlation with the core vision for the model – communal areas being at the heart of all Arcadia yacht builds. The Arcadia A105 offers flexible and diverse spaces that can be adapted by the owner.

The new A105 model has been altered slightly from the original model, in that the strong chiselled exterior lines have been altered so as to raise the communal guest and dining areas. The desire for this extended area comes from the request by the owner to feel more in contact with nature. This has been accomplished with the large apertures that reduce the need for air-conditioning, as well as solar panels, which are integrated into the superstructure and use pioneering thermal insulating glass.

The aft deck of the A105 can comfortably seat up to 10 guests for a formal dinner, while the lounge area has space for a further 12. The lounge area can be converted into a further dining area offering the possibility to accommodate a dining party of up to 20 people in one sitting.

This fluidity of space is also seen on the upper deck, which is a creative blend of interior and exterior spaces that combine to create a wonderful relaxation area that can be used all year round. This is thanks to the convertible skylounge that opens aft towards the sun lounge and shelters the entirety of the aft deck.

The owner’s choices in the creation of the latest model reflect the consistent values of Arcadia; large, open and adaptable spaces which are designed specifically to his requirements.

“His choices reflected his navigation philosophy and that is something we are very familiar with: large convivial spaces for daytime and cabins that are genuinely able to offer exceptional privacy and comfort well beyond the category,” declares Ugo Pellegrino, sole director of the Italian yard. “This is why he asked us to dedicate the winter garden forward on the main deck to a playroom where he could gather with a few select guests or simply enjoy the bow view and natural sea breeze guaranteed by two large side windows.”

The team at Arcadia takes pride in designing yachts that create a direct relationship between the interior and the surrounding world. The interior and exterior have been specifically created with this in mind, from the low sleek furniture to the unobtrusive design features throughout. This yacht does not detract from the sensational views out of the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The owner chose from 50 different interior layout options to have a private master suite with its own staircase, two VIP suites and a guest cabin.