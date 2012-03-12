The hull and superstructure of C.2193 were constructed in aluminium by the Perini Istanbul-Yildiz shipyard, the Group’s Turkish base of operations. Finishing, launching and delivery, scheduled for summer 2013, will all now take place at Perini Navi’s base in Viareggio.

At a gross tonnage of under 500 tons, the new hull lines, which can be seen as a natural evolution of Perini’s 56m series, guarantee speed, comfort and ample spaces for living; both indoors and out.

The ketch C.2193 was designed by Perini Navi’s expert naval architects in collaboration with New Zealander Ron Holland.

During the coming year the second yacht in the 50m aluminium series will be delivered in May and the first yacht in the 40m fast cruising line will be delivered at the end of the summer.

The Perini Navi Group is also currently construction the third yacht in the 60m series alongside a 38m yacht in their Racing Line. Both these yachts could be ready for delivery in less than two years - marking an exciting future for the leading Italian yacht builders.