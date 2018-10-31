“I’m very proud to have sold this new MCY 96 to an existing Monte Carlo Yachts owner, who was looking to upgrade his previous yacht for a bigger model,” says Sergio Loiacono, Simpson Marine Thailand Country Sales Manager. “The new model MCY 96 was a natural choice and a perfect fit, and the fact the owner has chosen to buy a MCY design once again is a testament to the strong client support and excellent after-sales programme that this pedigree brand provides its customers.”

Having launched from Monfalcone, Italy, in July 2018, the yacht made its way to Asia, arriving in Pattaya at the end of September. “We are delighted to have her here and we are looking forward to seeing her actively cruising through Thai waters,” adds Loiacono.

Like all Monte Carlo Yachts models, the design of the MCY 96 was once again entrusted to the renowned Nuvolari Lenard. The company’s development of the MCY collection’s “Future Classic” award-winning design philosophy is visible throughout every nuance and detail of the Monte Carlo Yachts line. The exclusive line maximises visionary concepts and design elements to achieve unprecedented results in its category, as highlighted in the following statement from the yacht designers Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard:

“Through the MCY 96, we sought to identify a common thread that links all of our Monte Carlo Yachts models, so they would be identifiable as a family, regardless of the overt style and technicalities. That common thread was beauty, and the sensation felt by those who see the yachts and cannot forget them. Beauty is found in balanced design and harmony in proportions, not aggressive lines or those that merely suggest speed. Beauty is never restricted by the narrow rules of architecture and design, but it is found in the feelings of those who experience something that we have designed.”

The new MCY 96 features sporty and contemporary looks, while still preserving the brand’s elegant and smooth lines. Upon boarding an instant sense of spaciousness becomes apparent. The cockpit is very generous, comparable to those on much larger yachts, and provides access to the very spacious flybridge that can be entirely customised for each client.

Likewise, the interiors impress with the same amount of space and with light coming through wide side windows and saloon balconies. Continuing this theme of space, the master cabin, situated on the main deck bow area, is bigger than most master suites found on larger yachts. Below deck, the guest cabins are generous in size and perfect for relaxation after an active day on the water. Large hull windows in all the guest cabins fill these spaces with an abundance of natural light.

The MCY 96 has quickly proved a huge success, with six units already sold. The first Monte Carlo Yachts 96 in Asia will celebrate her official launch at the 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show held on 29 November to 2 December.