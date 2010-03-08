The superyacht, with moon stone hull and stark white superstructure, is the first of three yachts over 50 metres due to be delivered from ISA this year.

The striking superyacht, with displacement hull, blends state-of-the-art technology with Italian craftsmanship. She boasts sleek and aggressive lines with a long, sloping stern. Her exterior styling is by Andrea Vallicelli, who worked in close collaboration with ISA’s own architects.

The yacht’s interiors have a Key West-style with finishes in bamboo and natural materials, designed by Patrick Knowles.

The 63m yacht was commissioned in September 2007 and the two and a half year construction has involved no less than 310 direct and indirect staff members.

The superyacht’s launch and delivery are scheduled for the beginning of April, giving her owners an early start to the summer season in the Mediterranean.

