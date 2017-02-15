Marking a celebratory breakthrough, Simpson Marine concluded the sale to a Thailand-based repeat Monte Carlo Yachts client, with the official media announcement been made at January’s Boot Düsseldorf by Monte Carlo Yachts’ Carla Demaria and Fabrizio Iarrera.

“I’m very proud of this sale to an existing Monte Carlo Yachts owner who wished to upgrade his yacht for bigger, and naturally selected this new model MCY 96. This decision shows that the attentive client approach and excellent after-sales support from the shipyard retain owners within the brand” says Sergio Loiacono, Simpson Marine Thailand Country Sales Manager.

The MCY 96, which marks a new era of growth in the superyacht segment, boasted a flawless design entrusted to the renowned Nuvolari Lenard superyacht design studio. Following the development of the MCY collection’s “Future Classic” showcases throughout every nuance and detail of Monte Carlo Yachts, teeming smooth lines, a high bow and deceptively low profile distinguishing its aesthetic as simply timeless.

“The MCY 96 is the seventh yacht in the collection that we have worked on together with Monte Carlo Yachts,” say Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard, designers. “The new model is unmistakably a MCY in its visual appeal, the incredible exterior and interior spaciousness, and the total customisation options available for owners, but it is also unique in its personality and details.”

When discussing the Asian Market, Mike Simpson, Founder and Managing Director of Simpson Marine, expands on the personalised service that remains a core value at the centre of the sales process.

"Monte Carlo Yachts success in Asia is largely due to the ability of the shipyard to respond quickly to Buyers requests for customisation, and special features. The shipyard management and designers are always ready to fly out to Asia to meet Buyers in person, listen to their needs and preferences, and make sure these are incorporated in the final design of their yacht. Monte Carlo Yachts personal approach is very much appreciated by Asian yacht buyers." explains Mike Simpson, Founder and Managing Director of Simpson Marine.

The first MCY 96 sold to Asia by Simpson Marine is expected to arrive in Pattaya in Autumn 2018.