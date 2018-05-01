The 36-metre superyacht is a high-tensile steel and aluminium mix with features on board dedicated to enjoying life close to the water. The open deck spaces blend in with ample areas for lounging, or enjoying a cocktail on the sun deck, while the beach club packs both room to enjoy the water and a fleet of toys to get you on it, or in it.

Designed by Rene van der Velden, this modern, stripped-back statement of effortless style is a versatile machine that fits the Mediterranean as much as its home ground of the Caribbean, with a low draft and attractive size that fits everywhere from Portofino to Nelson’s Dockyard.

The 350GT Martinique has now been sold to new clients and marks the very first of the range to enter construction after the Matica model Bijoux, due to be customised to the personal tastes of the owner before her launch at the close of May.

Dubbed the YN197, the Moonen Martinique is a twin-screw, three-deck fast displacement yacht with a focus on spending time together. Thanks to a large lounge area, ample deck spaces and accommodation spanning four guest cabins as well as the Owner’s cabin, the comfortable, quiet and economical Martinique is growing in popularity.

Preparing to debut the new Martinique at the Monaco Yacht Show, Moonen is also now embarking on a new project with the build of a sistership to project; cementing the popularity of yachts in the mid-range sector built for the superyacht lifestyle.