After 175 years of world-class innovation, the Riva brand continues its evolution with the Riva Corsaro; offering cutting-edge contemporary yachting to the Asian market for the first time.

A descendent from legendary models, the new flybridge yacht is the perfect blend of comfort, performance, style and safety. Its majestic size is complemented - in an exceptionally balanced way - by a sporty look distinguished by a sleek outline, metallic colours in dark shades and broad expanses of glass.

“The world début of the new 100’ Corsaro in Hong Kong fills us with pride and satisfaction”, said Alberto Galassi, the CEO of the Ferretti Group. “Riva has written another chapter in a remarkable history spanning 175 years, during which time it has established itself as one of the most prestigious symbols of Made in Italy design in America, as well as in Europe and Asia.”

“It's no accident that we decided to introduce this model in Hong Kong, since the venue again attests to the success that Riva is enjoying on the Asia Pacific market, which is essential to our Group. This unique, important début fully expresses our desire to tackle new challenges and reach new milestones, in the precious spirit we inherited from the inimitable genius who was Carlo Riva.

We're sure that this baptism would have made him proud, because of the breathtaking beauty of the new model, the advanced technology it is equipped with, the great attention paid to detail in its design, and even the decision to introduce it in the Far East, since Carlo Riva was a pioneer of internationalising his brand on the world's major markets.”

The world début was held during the fourth edition of “Ferretti Group Open Days”. This event, which the Group has been putting on with great success for two years now, attracts yacht owners, fans, friends and members of the press to introduce the new models arriving on the Asian market.

Over a hundred international guests from Hong Kong, the entire Asia-Pacific area and from Europe, were in attendance to admire the first example of a model that already enjoyed remarkable success, with 7 craft already sold, and the entire production for 2017 sold out.