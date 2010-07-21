Not only is Sunreef’s Ipharra the only known double decked catamaran but she is also the second biggest sloop rigged catamaran in the world.

The double deck concept was created especially for clients wanting to achieve extreme comfort with maximum space on deck. The characteristic feature of each Sunreef double decker is the additional, full-beam deck in the front, with the panoramic view to the sea obtained thanks to the mast fitted on the enlarged flybridge.

Commissioned in 2008 and launched in April 2010, Ipharra is a luxury superyacht available for charter in the Caribbean this winter. She is capable of comfortably accommodating up to 12 guests and 4-5 crew.