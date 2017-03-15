"The meeting was, first of all, an extraordinary occasion to launch a new business approach in a strategic sector that has the potential to lead the way towards the future of the entire boating industry," explains Vienna Eleuteri, Sustainability Manager at VSY and Chair of the Committee.

It is the first time that a comprehensive and structured approach to sustainability issues is discussed by superyacht builders. Topics such as open innovation, transformative technology, big data and natural capital are the keywords to look towards the future.”

VSY, as member of the association and initiator of the committee, hosted the first SYBAss sustainability committee meeting in the shipyard, marking the start of discussing a shared sustainability agenda for the superyacht builders united within SYBAss.

“We are called upon everywhere to direct our choices, small or great, towards inclusive thinking and a viewpoint that is strategically more efficient," said Cristiana Longarini, Director at VSY. “To exercise this responsibility means, for us, to put sustainability at the very centre of our corporate culture to ensure that it can become an instrument that is able to help deal with the great challenges and emergencies of our times.”

Besides the VSY team, the event brought together representatives from the SYBAss secretariat and other member shipyards part of the committee: Feadship and Oceanco from the Netherlands, and Benetti, Fincantieri and Perini Navi from Italy.