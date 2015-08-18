Still Water was docked in Marina Hemingway in Havana last week, carrying 12 American guests and three crew. After crossing the Straits of Florida and Gulf Stream, Still Water was met with a single bright beam from the El Morro lighthouse, presenting the first glimpse of a new era in Cuba’s luxury tourism.

Performing the charter under a license granted by the U.S. Treasury Department to Paul Madden Associates, LLC., the charter began by processing applications through strict U.S. Visa Laws.

After several months of work, the yacht entered the country on a person-to-person permit, one of the 12 different types of exemption American citizens can apply for in order to visit Cuba.

Public ferry companies operating from the States now aims achieve the same result and open to a large market of tourism-related opportunities to the region.

There are still extremely stringent rules surrounding access to Cuba, and any yachts planning to visit the country should seek broker advice before doing so.