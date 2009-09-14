The new company which will be located in Whangarei, a city with a long history of boatbuilding and engineering expertise, will fall under the umbrella of the Fitzroy Yachts brand.

Fitzroy Motor Yachts will be officially launched later this month before Managing Director for the new company David Penny moves camp to the USA with an exhibit ready for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Penny said that together with Culham Engineering, Fitzroy accounted for almost 50 percent of all heavy engineering in New Zealand.

“By bringing the best of existing businesses together we are going to be able to scale up superyacht construction in New Zealand from sailing vessels of around 50 metres to motor yachts of up to 80 metres and beyond,” he said.

The Donovan Group brings world-leading welding technology to the new venture, while SMI will utilise their pioneering computer modelling system to prefabricate complete luxury interiors.

Launching its first luxury yacht in 1977, the New Plymouth-based Fitzroy Yachts has produced seven super yachts over 30 metres in length.