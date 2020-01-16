Based in Istanbul, Numarine focuses on building high-performance motor yachts from 19 to 45 metres, with a building capacity of up to 50 yachts per year. Hull numbers 7, 8, 9 and 10 will become the latest of the 26XP model while hull number 4 will be the newest 32XP when built.

The XP models cater to something that is becoming more and more a necessity for the modern owners, that being true explorer superyacht capable of long range and daring expeditions. The success of these models on the market should therefore come at no surprise. Numarine’s founder, Omer Malaz, expressed his excitement at the sales. “These achievements,” Malaz said, “indicate the relevance and popularity of the series. We are very pleased that five more international customers will be able to experience what high quality and impeccable Numarine style are.”

The newly announced 32XP will become the shipard’s flagship and is tipped to be Numarine’s most impressive superyacht. She is the first to boast Hot Lab's decoration package and the Italian studio has been instrumental in engaging with the Owner to uncover their vision for the yacht, translating the ideas into onboard styling. The latest 32XP features a Jacuzzi on the flybridge, another first for Numarine, as well as two cost-effective MAN engines with 800 hp each.

Each of the four new 26XP is based on the same platform and they will all have identical layouts but will vary in the interior styling where materials will match the individual Owner’s tastes. The focus inside will be a large saloon on the main deck, while a spacious flybridge will provide the main outdoor entertainment area. The major change from previous 26XP is in the hull types and propulsion, as one unit will have a semi-displacement hull and two 1200 hp MAN engines while the others will have semi-displacement hulls and economical motors.

A growing popularity in the international market is not confined to Numarine, in fact it is something that has been increasing over the years for Turkey as a region on the whole. Owners are becoming more confident in trusting Turkish shipyards, as facilities in the country become larger to accommodate new ambitions. Young Turkish shipyards are developing with the aim of challenging the well-established Northern European shipyards and Numarine, with proven and successful platforms, has shown it is a strong competitor for international business.