Flagship Mazu 82 Nears Completion

Established in 2011, Mazu is a young shipbuilder that is carving out an identity for producing sleek and aggressive looking luxury yachts with a light structure. The construction of the yard’s flagship is just another sign of Turkey’s growing superyacht industry, and the progress that has been made especially in the last decade.

The Mazu 82 features styling by Turkish designer Tanju Özelgin, marking the first time that the shipyard has collaborated with a dedicated stylist. Özelgin has been working closely with Mazu to create a voluminous interior fitted with subtle combinations of textures and colours.

Typical of Mazu Yachts’ products to date, the 82 is built of carbon composite for a lightweight structure that can still maximise its rigidity and strength. Her clean profile is backed up by high performance engineering with an efficient output.

In October the flagship has already seen the installation of her teak decking completed, her engines fitted and the installation of her windows underway. Work is still to be done on the interior outfitting, and we are excited to see the completed project in the coming months.